Family of Philadelphia man killed in Washington, D.C. hit-and-run speaks out to Action News

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News is learning more about the 75-year-old Philadelphia man who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

Bing Wong was killed near the National Mall, as the Secret Service tried to stop a driver with expired registration.

The driver fled, ran a red light, and subsequently struck Wong and a 13-year-old girl.

Officials said the girl survived the collision.

Wong was taken to George Washington University Hospital where he died.

On Saturday, Action News spoke with Wong's family.

His daughter, Christine Wong, told us she thought she would have more time with her father.

"We always encourage him, when you're healthy, you can travel, spend time with family, be happy, just enjoy life," she said. "Don't worry about anything. So he did. But that trip took his life."

Police have still not arrested the driver.