Philadelphia Eagles team up with Bird Gang Spirits to unveil new line of vodka, bourbon

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Birds have a new sideline business: booze.

The bottles just hit store shelves on Wednesday.

The Philadelphia Eagles teamed up with Philly-based Bird Gang Spirits, and the debut commemorative spirits are vodka and bourbon whiskey.

"We are the official spirits of the Philadelphia Eagles," says Ted Clair, the vice president of sales for Bird Gang Spirits.

The Birds teamed up with BOTLD, a Philadelphia distiller, to create the first commemorative batch of Bird Gang products.

"Real Philadelphians don't drink vodka from Texas, they want to drink vodka from Philadelphia," Clair says. "We think we have something special here."

The bottles are suited up in Kelly green wrappers to coordinate with the team's new retro uniforms.

"In Latin, 'volare aquilae volare' is 'fly Eagles fly,'" Clair says, showing off the label. "And then we have 'Thirsty Birds Fly Faster' on the side with the old-school Eagles helmet."

The first Bird Gang spirits include a vodka that's "100% corn and distilled six times," Clair says.

"It's really just a great touch of sweetness from that corn. Very easy drinking and very mixable," he added.

The second commemorative drop is a 3-year-old bourbon whiskey, which they call "robust."

"It's aged in virgin American oak, a traditional mash bill, 52% corn with a touch of malted barley," Clair says.

It's the first-of-its-kind team-sponsored spirits sideline venture for the Eagles.

"We're getting ready to make tailgates better down at the Linc this year, and beyond," he says.

The Bird Gang products are available at BOTLD's shop on 18th Street near Rittenhouse Square.

BOTLD is also selling them at a pop-up event at Lincoln Financial Field, in Lot K, on Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Click here for details.