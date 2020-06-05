Bear spotted climbing tree near Stafford Township movie theater

STAFFORD TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Ocean County, New Jersey are warning residents to be on the lookout for a black bear.Stafford Township police said they received a call around 10:30 a.m. Thursday of a bear spotted near the Regal Cinema movie theater in Manahawkin."Stafford Township Patrol, Stafford Township Animal Control, and the NJ Division of Fish and Wildlife were dispatched to the area, at which time the bear was found resting in a tree between the Regal Movie Theatre and McDonald's," police said.They posted video of the bear in the tree to their Facebook page.Authorities said the bear eventually climbed down the tree and headed west into a wooded area toward the direction of the Stafford Forge Wildlife Preserves.However, a short time later, Stafford Township police reported an additional bear sighting in the Cedar Run section of town.They said, "The last reported sighting was 9S heading out of town. However, he might turn around and come back since were such a great community!"Police said resident should not approach the bear and call 609-597-8581 if they spot it.