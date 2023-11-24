Top 6: Mouth-watering Black Friday bargains you won't want to miss in King of Prussia

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It's Black Friday, and if there's anything we all need, (besides a break from our families), it's a great bargain! Buckle up, we're going to find some great deals at the King of Prussia Town Center!

Paladar

At Paladar Latin Kitchen and Rum Bar, every 50 dollar gift card you purchase, you'll receive a 10 dollar gift card back. So come hang out and munch on their award winning chips and guac,Caribbean Grilled Chicken, some seafood stew, and the obvious margarita in between credit card swipes.

Buff City Soaps

At Buff City Soaps you'll find 40% off all bath and body products. So stop in for a hand treatment. and personalize your own soaps and scrubs, and leave feeling revitalized.

Vitality Bowls

Besides the sweetest of smoothies and healthiest of wraps and paninis, Vitality Bowls is offering the Apple Pie bowl of the month, grab one of those and a gift card, or even book them to cater your next holiday party and get a 25 dollar gift card back.

Kooma

Kooma, the Asian fusion flair restaurant and martini bar, is the perfect spot for an intermission. Sip on a berry martini or crack an egg over a piping hot stone pot and dig in. If you've built up a bigger appetite though, no worries. There's an entire lobster tail in the Samurai Roll and it's only $26!

Kilwins

Kilwins is just the place to treat someone you love with a candy apple, fudge, or a caramel milk chocolate covered oreo with sea salt. How does buy a small ice cream get upgrade to a large for free sound?

Road Runner

At Road Runner Sports, VIPs will earn 20% in rewards back and even more rewards for purchasing $150 in gift cards. Come on in, get your feet scanned, and fitted for the perfect shoe for you!