black history month

Radio, TV broadcasting pioneers honored at 6abc Black History Month event

Thursday, February 23, 2023 11:06PM

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 6abc was proud to host a very special Black History Month event in Philadelphia's Wynnefield Heights section on Thursday afternoon.

6abc President and General Manager Bernie Prazenica welcomed dozens of leaders from several notable organizations.

Among the honorees were Radio Broadcasting Pioneers Patty Jackson and Gary Shepherd, and award-winning journalist and former Action News Anchor Lisa Thomas-Laury and former Public Affairs Director Linda Munich.

You can hear more from these individuals who manifested a level of Black excellence in TV and radio broadcasting over their long careers. Action News Anchors Rick Williams and Sharrie Williams hosted the special: 'Resilience and Representation in the Media'.

