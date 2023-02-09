Rick Williams hosts 6abc's Visions, celebrating 2023 Black History Month

Local Pulitzer playwright James Ijames takes Fat Ham show to Broadway

The play is called Fat Ham and it's the story of 'Hamlet' only set in the American South with a Black family, a queer-focused narrative and a main character named Juicy.

It's the work of South Philly-based playwright James Ijames.

It was originally a digital production, shot on location in Virginia during the pandemic.

Ijames won the Pulitzer Prize for drama for the work in 2022. Fat Ham opens on Broadway in late March.

Fat Ham |Website | Facebook | Instagram

American Airlines Theater, starting March 21

227 West 42nd Street, New York, NY.

Blind, deaf athlete from Pottstown is on a journey to the Paralympics

One Pottstown man is proving that disabilities don't put athletes at a disadvantage.

24-year-old Marvin Pearson has set a goal of competing in the Paralympics, and the community has rallied behind him.

That goal, though, requires a lot of work.

"My team is locked in and ready to go," says Pearson, who hopes to compete in the 100 merger dash in the 2024 Paralympics in Paris.

Pearson is blind, but he wasn't always without sight. His sight loss began when he was in the second grade

An unexplained retina detachment caused Pearson to slowly lose his sight. Doctors still have no explanation for why it happened.

Later, Pearson also lost his hearing and received cochlear implants that now help him hear, even though he is deaf.

Even without sight, Pearson was a gifted athlete in football and track and field. He won a state championship in track and field as captain of the Overbook School for the Blind track team.

Pearson now hopes to accomplish another dream: winning gold for Team USA in the 2024 Summer Paralympics.

Pearson has six to nine months to perfect his speed and beat the competition in qualifiers.

But Pearson is up for the challenge because, even without sight, his vision is clear: to be a part of Team USA.

"It's not only the goal, it's what we're gonna succeed at," he said.

Basketball clinic aims to protect Philadelphia youth from gun violence

A basketball clinic in Philadelphia is serving as a safe haven from the violence playing out on their blocks.

The man behind "Shoot Basketballs, Not People" said he is working to protect city youth one basketball shot at a time.

Every Sunday, Gary Mills hosts about two dozen kids at the Germantown Friends School gym to shoot hoops.

"I just wanted to provide a safe space that I had for these children in Philadelphia," he said.

It's a lifesaver for 8th-grader Tameir Harris.

"My dad has recently been killed. It helped me here. Basketball has been a getaway for me," he said.

Coach Mills calls it a safe haven, but the kids it serves see it as an outlet from the emotional triggers of what's plaguing their blocks.

The program started 10 years ago and is free to kids.

Mills has funded the nonprofit on his own. The goal is to hopefully get help raising money to find a home for the nonprofit.

"We want to make sure this program is an outlet for kids to be themselves away from what's going on in the streets because some of its undeniable. Some of its unavoidable," said Mills.

So far, more than 2,000 children have been helped by the nonprofit.

The program is also featured in a local documentary, "Bad Things Happen in Philadelphia" that's backed by Sixers great Allen Iverson.

