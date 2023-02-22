Delaware celebrates Black History Month with Celebration EXPO

Organizers say the event is a chance to celebrate the culture and history of Black leaders and business owners.

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- The Bear-Glasgow Family YMCA in Newark, Delaware celebrated Black History Month with a drumline, Black-owned businesses and fun activities at the Celebration EXPO.

Together with Women With A Vision, a nonprofit aimed at uplifting women in the area, event organizers say it's a chance to celebrate the culture and history of Black leaders and business owners.

"I want people to leave empowered and excited. Black History Month is not just 28 days. It's a yearlong celebration," said Hannah Kimani, of the Bear-Glasgow Family YMCA.

