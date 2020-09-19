Video shows man trying to light Black Lives Matter flag on fire in Pennsauken, New Jersey

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man was caught on video trying to light a Black Lives Matter flag on fire in Pennsauken, New Jersey.A Ring camera was recording as a man approached the flag hanging outside a home on Union Avenue last week.The man attempts to set the flag aflame but is not successful.The suspect then rips down the flag and runs away.Homeowner Annie Williamssaid she and her daughter have only been in the home for a few months."God forbid if the flag would have caught on fire and then it would have blew onto the house, it could have caught the house on fire," Williams said. "So everything we worked hard for would have went up in smoke, so I'm upset about that."Detectives are investigating the case as a bias incident.