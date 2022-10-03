Marvel drops 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' official trailer: Watch now

A new trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" has arrived.

The official trailer for the follow-up to the 2018 global phenomenon was unveiled on Monday.

Watch the official "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" trailer in the media player above. Tickets are now on sale.

As the teaser did, the trailer shows the technologically advanced African kingdom coming to grips with the loss of King T'Challa, who was played by the late Chadwick Boseman.

It also shows conflict with another kingdom, Atlantis, and its leader, Namor, played by series newcomer Tenoch Huerta. Namor, the Sub-Mariner, first made a splash in Marvel Comics #1, back in 1939.

"His people do not call him general or king. They call him Kukulkan. The feather serpent god," cautions Winston Duke's M'Baku. "Killing him will risk eternal war!"

The trailer also shows the powerful figure is able to fly, thanks to his comics-accurate feathered ankles. "He's coming for the surface world," warns Letitia Wright's Shuri.

The two kingdoms are shown clashing on both on land and in Namor's stomping grounds, the sea. The trailer also reveals glimpses of Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams, taking to the air in her homemade Ironheart armor, inspired by Tony Stark's famous Iron Man suits.

The trailer ends with a new person having taken up the mantle of Black Panther: A form drops into frame in a trademark vibranium suit -- but the helmet hides the face, so we don't know the identity.

Ryan Coogler is returning to write and direct the follow-up to the 2018 Oscar-nominated global phenomenon, which earned more than $1.3 billion worldwide. The film, released in February 2018, was considered groundbreaking for Marvel with its Black superhero and predominantly Black cast at the forefront.

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans may also be interested in how the sequel will honor late actor Chadwick Boseman's legacy. Boseman, who died of cancer at age 43 in August 2020, famously played King T'Challa, or Black Panther, in the 2018 blockbuster film.

Read on to learn more about "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

What is "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" about?

The official synopsis for the sequel reads: "Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda."

When is "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" out in theaters?

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" will open in U.S. theaters on Nov. 11, 2022.

Starting Monday, fans, communities and organizations can arrange group bookings and theater buy-outs by visiting WakandaForeverTickets.com.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" cast: Who is returning for the sequel?

Many stars of the first film are returning for the sequel; Bassett is reprising her role as Queen Ramonda, Wright is reprising her role as Shuri, Duke is reprising his role as M'Baku, Gurira is reprising her role as Okoye, Kasumba is reprising her role as Ayo, Nyong'o is back as Nakia and Freeman is back as Everett K. Ross.

A slew of new talent is also slated to appear in the film, including Tenoch Huerta, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.

What will happen to Chadwick Boseman's character in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?"

Marvel Studios previously revealed that Boseman's character, King T'Challa, or Black Panther, will not be recast.

"Honoring Chadwick Boseman's legacy & portrayal of T'Challa, @MarvelStudios will not recast the character, but will explore the world of Wakanda & the rich characters introduced in the first film," the studio shared in 2020.

Coogler previously opened up on how "difficult" it was moving forward with the film after Boseman's tragic death.

"I know Chad wouldn't have wanted us to stop," Coogler said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last year. "He was somebody who was so about the collective. 'Black Panther,' that was his movie. He was hired to play that role before anybody else was even thought of, before I was hired, before any of the actresses were hired."

"It would be harder for me to stop," Coogler added. "Truthfully. I'd feel him yelling at me, like, 'What are you doing?' So you keep going."

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige also spoke about moving forward with the sequel in light of Boseman's death during an interview last year with Variety.

"It's clearly very emotional without Chad, but everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans," he said. "We're going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud."

Where can you watch the first "Black Panther?"

You can stream "Black Panther" on Disney+. A subscription to Disney+ costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, and a bundle consisting of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ costs $13.99 per month.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Marvel Studios and this ABC station.

ABC Owned TV Stations contributed to this report.