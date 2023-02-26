Philadelphia Orchestra brings Marvel's 'Black Panther' soundtrack to life

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The performance will enable audiences to see and hear Marvel Studios' 'Black Panther' like they've never experienced it before; with the Kimmel Center's Verizon Hall transformed into a movie theater.

"You'll see the film on the big screen, but below the big screen will be the entire Philadelphia Orchestra performing the score live," says Leslie Patterson-Tyler, Vice President of Program Communications and Partnerships with the Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc.

The Grammy and Oscar-winning score is performed by a 100-piece orchestra.

"It is a special experience for fans of the film because you can actually hear the intricacies and complexities in the music," she says.

Marvel Studios released the first 'Black Panther' film in 2018, basing it on a Marvel Comics character of the same name.

Since then, it's become a cultural phenomenon.

"In this film, T'Challa is crowned King of Wakanda following his father's death, but he is challenged by Killmonger who plans to abandon the country's isolationist policies and begin a global revolution," says Patterson-Tyler.

The Kimmel Cultural Campus is donating a portion of ticket sales.

"We are so excited to be partnering with the Philadelphia Office of the United Negro College Fund," says Patterson-Tyler.

Richard Lee Snow is the Mid-Atlantic Regional Development Director for the United Negro College Fund, otherwise known as UNCF.

"We are the largest provider of scholarships for students of need across the country," says Snow.

He calls the partnership with the Philadelphia Orchestra and the Kimmel Cultural Campus "a great opportunity" for UNCF and says they're "excited about it."

"We hope that you'll come to this and know that you're really making a difference in the lives of children in our area, students in our area," says Patterson-Tyler. "It's an exciting experience."

The Philadelphia Orchestra will perform Marvel Studios' 'Black Panther' Live in Concert March 17-19 in the Kimmel Center's Verizon Hall.

Marvel Studios' 'Black Panther' Live in Concert | Tickets

Verizon Hall on the Kimmel Cultural Campus

300 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102