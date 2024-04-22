Black Turtle Coffee pours into second location for artisanal beans and more

Black Turtle Coffee continues its expansion with a new Rittenhouse location for coffee.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At Black Turtle Coffee, the slogan is 'shell out for the good stuff', and the founders take their coffee very seriously.

When husband and wife team Braeden Anderson and Selena Gabrielle left the high-powered corporate world of New York City to slow the pace of work and life, they landed in Brigantine.

But when they found the 'craft coffee' scene to be lacking, they started their own.

The original store at the Jersey Shore is where they roast single-origin, fair-trade beans sourced from the best coffee-producing regions of the world.

They harvest at peak freshness, roast in small batches, and take every step possible to ensure freshness.

The Rittenhouse location opened last year, and plans are in the works for continued expansion.

Black Turtle Coffee | Facebook | Instagram

Rittenhouse

2100 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

215-892-7003

Brigantine

3101 Revere Blvd, Brigantine, NJ 08203

609-887-5012

hours at both locations: 6 a.m.-8 p.m.