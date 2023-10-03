Blessing Bags for Children are fighting food insecurity in Norwood

St. Stephen's Episcopal Church sought to help those in need one meal at a time with volunteers who created the Blessing Bags for Children program.

NORWOOD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- St. Stephen's Episcopal Church hosts the Blessing Bags for Children program, a way to ensure that meal time can be met.

"We went from maybe 20 kids a week, we're now up to 150 a week," said Director of Blessing Bags Catherine Powell.

The bags consist of a variety of snacks, drinks, as well as breakfast, lunch and dinner.

"Friday nights from 5:30-7, we give out, no questions asked, bags of food to get a child through the weekend," said Outreach Coordinator Cheryl Daly.

For children who rely on their school to provide them meals, their options could be limited when it comes to the weekend.

"I had lost my job, and I started coming for bags of food for my son to make sure he didn't have to go hungry on the weekends," said Co-Coordinator of Blessing Bags Jacqueline Mifsud.

Mifsud was once a recipient of the Blessing Bags for Children before getting involved in the organization.

"People are looking for an outlet for their generosity and they're finding us in all different ways," said Daly.

Their Sunday Funday event was held to raise funds to expand their facilities for the program and renovate the rectory.

"My hope...is to continue just to make sure that we can keep these children's bellies full," said Mifsud.

For more information on Blessing Bags for Children, check out their Facebook page.