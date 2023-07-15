Chester County community hosts annual 'Blobfest Weekend' event

A popular movie-lovers tradition is taking place in Chester County on Friday night.

PHOENIXVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A popular movie-lovers tradition is taking place in Chester County on Friday night.

In Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, officials are hosting the "Blobfest Weekend."

READ | Colonial Theatre hosts 23rd 'BlobFest' in Phoenixville, Pa.

The annual event celebrates the sci-fi classic, 'The Blob', which was filmed at the Colonial Theatre back in 1957.

On Friday, there was a screening of the movie followed by a re-enactment of the famous "run out" scene.

There was even a rock-and-roll dance party!

Events will be taking place on Saturday and Sunday as well.

