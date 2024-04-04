The goal of the Blue Envelope Program is to aid drivers with the documentation needed in the event of a vehicle stop or crash.

Police department in Bucks County takes part in Blue Envelope Program for World Autism Awareness Day

BEDMINSTER TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania -- Police in Bucks County are marking World Autism Awareness Day by offering a special batch of blue envelopes for drivers.

The Bedminster Township Police Department's Blue Envelope Program is intended to help people with autism communicate more effectively with officers.

The blue envelopes are being handed out to drivers and passengers for their vehicles.

This allows officers to quickly identity anyone with autism during a traffic stop or accident, leading to a less stressful environment.

The Blue Envelope Program is available to anyone who lives, works, or passes through the township or surrounding communities.