Large school of bluefish caught on camera off New York coast

NEW YORK -- A drone filming off the coast of Long Island captured a large school of bluefish making its way north.

The fish were seen migrating Thursday.

Bluefish have sharp teeth and are predators to smaller fish. They can be a good sign to people fishing, as it means there are likely smaller fish in the area.

However, large groups of bluefish can attract even bigger fish, like sharks.

The video was shared to YouTube by photographer Joanna Steidle.