Philadelphia Masjid holds community day to help neighbors recover after Eid al-Fitr shooting

Philadelphia police and private security manned street corners and protected the mosque during the event.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Neighbors, community organizations, and law enforcement came together Saturday in West Philadelphia for an event meant to help neighbors heal after a tragic shooting.

The Philadelphia Masjid held a community day at the mosque and Clara Muhammad Square, a spot where over 30 shots were fired during an Eid al-Fitr event, a celebration to mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

"We're definitely taking the necessary precautions to give people that comfort and allow them to come out here and enjoy themselves," said Sgt. Amir Watson of the Philadelphia Police Department.

The day was meant to help the neighborhood reclaim joy in what's supposed to be a safe place for the community.

"I think it's really important for people to know the truth, not just to be guided by fear. What happened here 17 days ago was terrifying," said District Attorney Larry Krasner.

Police arrested five people after the April 10 shooting, announcing Friday they're also looking for more suspects in the case and upgrading charges against four juveniles.

"People need to know that there is justice, we've made huge progress even though the investigation is not over. They need to know there is safety here," said Krasner.

Investigators say over 30 shots were fired during the event when an estimated thousand people were in the area of 47th and Wyalusing streets for the celebration.

"You have to go back to the scene in order to get through it. It may not be the first time that you're going to heal from any of these things, but it's a start," said Farida Boyer, the executive director of the Black Brain Campaign, which offered group therapy sessions to neighbors.

Different organizations came together during the day to also offer therapy, vendors, food, and fun for the neighbors.

"We wanted to provide an opportunity for people to come in and meet with clinicians, get some resources to address some of the resources they have related to trauma," said Boyer.

Still, safety was at the forefront of the event, with both Philadelphia police and private security manning street corners and protecting the mosque.

"I'm not afraid to be here. Let's get past the fear, let's move forward together, let's see what we can do together because when the grassroots is involved, this city is safer," said Krasner.