Boathouse Row, Kelly Drive caked with mud, debris after Isaias

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's Boathouse Row was hit hard when Tropical Storm Isaias swept through the region on Tuesday.The dock at the Temple University boathouse was twisted and tossed over the banks.Next door, at the St. Joseph's University's boathouse, there's a layer of mud now inches thick, caked on the floor, and their property is filled with debris and garbage that came in with the flood.The rising Schuylkill River contributed to the damage.The members at the Malta Boat Club spent Wednesday afternoon pressure washing off mud. Their dock was already inside for a dredging project, but the water and mud did get inside."It came up pretty far. I haven't seen this happen in a long time," said Brian Severi, a coach with Germantown Friends School.But their boats are ok.A couple of doors down at the Penn Athletic Club boathouse member John O'Brien says they too had some major cleaning to do."I think there's probably a good quarter-inch or half-inch of mud in there," said O'Brien.The storm also left a mess behind on Kelly Drive near the Falls Bridge. Heavy-duty equipment was needed to scoop out the sludge on Wednesday.