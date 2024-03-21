NJ Senator Bob Menendez will not run for re-election as Democrat; keeping options open

NEW JERSEY -- Sen. Bob Menendez announced Thursday that he will not run for re-election as a Democrat but is keeping his options open to run as an independent for his current seat.

Menendez was facing a Monday deadline to submit 1,000 signatures to run as a Democrat.

If he runs as an independent, he has until the day of the primary election, June 4, to submit 800 signatures.

Menendez's corruption trial starts May 6. If he is acquitted, he could then run as an independent in the general election and continue to raise money as a candidate.

Menendez released a nine-minute video on YouTube explaining his decision regarding his seat.

Menendez's chances if being re-elected appear slim.

Democrats already have a spirited primary between Governor Phil Murphy's wife Tammy Murphy, and Andy Kim for his seat, and Menendez would have to face one of them as an independent in the general election.