PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Fresh off American Idol, mentor and Radio Hall of Famer Bobby Bones has a brand new adventure show that just debuted on National Geographic.
It's called "Breaking Bobby Bones," and each episode is about facing fears, but also meeting everyday people, who Bones says are the true heroes among us.
"It's 16 people that have fantastic stories and show us that any dream is possible," Bones says. "That's what this whole adventure is about. And so as we traveled around the country, I was playing sled hockey with Ralph, who had lost both of his legs after a bomb in Afghanistan. Lani had been shot in the face with a shotgun, and he's completely blind. We did whitewater kayaking and I was blindfolded."
Bones tells me he had a rough upbringing, and he knows what it's like to thrive when the odds are stacked against you.
He also says he's not a thrill seeker and calls himself a big baby when tackling some challenges.
"I think almost died about four times during this show," he laughs.
"One episode the medic had to come out and stop the show. I was scared every single week. There was anything I didn't do, but I came to peace with it. It's okay to be scared of something. I don't think bravery is not being scared. I think bravery is going through with something even though you are a little scared."
Bones said he's showing us the best of humanity, with the goal of leaving us emotional and inspired.
Breaking Bobby Bones is streaming right now on National Geographic.
'Breaking Bobby Bones' now on Nat Geo
TOP STORIES
Show More