3 more juveniles charged with murder in beating death of Camden homeless man

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Three additional juveniles have been charged in connection with the fatal beating of a homeless man in Camden, New Jersey, authorities announced on Tuesday.
The Camden County Prosecutor's Office has charged a 12-year-old, 13-year-old and 14-year-old with first degree murder and second-degree conspiracy to commit aggravated assault in the killing of 63-year-old Bobby J. Hill Jr.
Authorities say Hill, who was homeless, was found unresponsive in an alleyway on the 1100 block of Kaighn Avenue in the early morning hours of June 25. Hill died at the hospital. A medical examiner determined Hill died from blunt force trauma to the head.
A 17-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy were charged in connection with the fatal beating back on June 30.
