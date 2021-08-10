Family of Bobby McIlvaine, Montco native killed in Sept. 11 attacks, searches for meaning

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5534851" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here's how the terror attacks unfolded on September 11, 2001.

A Brother, A Boyfriend & A Diary

"In hindsight, I don't know what my problem was," Jen says. "I was probably in pain and also grasping for control and wanted something of his that no one else had. It seems kind of ridiculous now. It's just how I felt at the time-that it was mine and I wanted it to be mine and I didn't want anyone else to have it. It probably felt like it was all I had left."

"I would have done it years ago. I think about them all the time."

The Next Generation