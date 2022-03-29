body found

Police find body in Delaware County park

The Chester Police Department was called to Deshong Park.
CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Chester, Delaware County are investigating after a body was found in a park.

The Chester Police Department was called to Deshong Park around 7:15 p.m. Monday for the report of a body in a wooded area.

Arriving officers were directed to a part of the park off of East 11th Street. Once there, they located the remains of an unknown person, police say.

No further details have been released.

