Police find body in Delaware County park

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Chester, Delaware County are investigating after a body was found in a park.The Chester Police Department was called to Deshong Park around 7:15 p.m. Monday for the report of a body in a wooded area.Arriving officers were directed to a part of the park off of East 11th Street. Once there, they located the remains of an unknown person, police say.No further details have been released.