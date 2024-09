Unidentified body found in Wissahickon Creek in Philadelphia's Manayunk section

An unidentified body was found in the Wissahickon Creek in Philadelphia's Manayunk section.

An unidentified body was found in the Wissahickon Creek in Philadelphia's Manayunk section.

An unidentified body was found in the Wissahickon Creek in Philadelphia's Manayunk section.

An unidentified body was found in the Wissahickon Creek in Philadelphia's Manayunk section.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An unidentified body was found in the Wissahickon Creek in Philadelphia's Manayunk section.

The body was found around 7 a.m. Tuesday in the 5000 block of Ridge Avenue.

Police were called to the scene after someone reported a body in the water. When officers arrived, they recovered the body from the water and the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the John Doe is believed to be 25-30 years old.