GALLOWAY TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities in South Jersey are investigating after skeletal remains were found in a wooded area earlier this week.The remains were found around 8:38 a.m. on Monday, June 7, near the 100 block of South Pomona Road in Galloway Township.According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, the remains have been determined to be that of a male.Results from an autopsy will help determine the manner and cause of death, along with the identification of the man.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office at 609-909-7800.