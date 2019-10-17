missing person

Body of Bucks County man hiking Appalachian Trail found

LYNN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A hiker from Bucks County who went missing almost a week ago while on the Appalachian Trail has been found dead, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Police said the body of Michael Kaiser, 56, of Newportville, was discovered Thursday down a 30-foot embankment off the trail.

Kaiser went hiking on the Appalachian Trail in Lynn Township, Lehigh County last Friday.

The next day, police said Kaiser sent his brother a photo on his phone showing "terrain similar to Bake Oven Knob." However, they said Kaiser has not been heard since.

On Tuesday, Kaiser's brother reported him missing to the Bristol Township Police Department.

On Wednesday, troopers located Kaiser's Ford F-150 in the vicinity of Bake Oven Road in Germansville.

Troopers from Bethlehem, Fogelsville, Frackville, and Lehighton barracks were part of the search.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lehigh countybucks countyhikingmissing manmissing person
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING PERSON
Colwyn police say 9-year-old boy has been found safe
17-year-old father, 1-year-old baby found safe
Sketch released of possible witness in case of Dulce Maria Alavez
Suspect confesses to murder after remains found in storage, D.A. says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Verdict reached in Rittenhouse Square stabbing trial
Brothers indicted in 2018 Old City arson
NFL Expert Picks: Predictions, betting, TV info for Eagles-Cowboys, Week 7 games
Girl, 7, struck by car after getting off school bus: Police
US Rep. Elijah Cummings dies at 68
'Champion for justice' Tributes pour in for late Rep. Cummings
11-year-old N.J. boy defeats Cody Rhodes at AEW in Philly
Show More
Welfare check leads to discovery of severely burned body
AccuWeather: Chilly, gusty winds today
Baby food tests reveal toxic metals, report says
Indiana woman's trial for 3 bus stop deaths gets underway
Workers celebrate deal with GM, show union power in industry
More TOP STORIES News