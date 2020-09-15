Man loses hand after explosive detonates in Torresdale section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was critically injured Tuesday afternoon when an M-series explosive went off in his hand, according to Philadelphia police.According to police, a 41-year-old man lost his left hand when the device exploded at about 12:35 p.m., along Delaware Avenue in the city's Torresdale section. He also suffered heavy trauma to his right hand, chest and face.The man was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he was expected to be flown to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. Authorities said the man was in critical condition.The bomb disposal unit responded to the scene.