Local chefs combine culinary forces for one-night-only Boodle Fight Night feast at Oloroso

Called Kamayan by Filipinos, the traditional communal feast earned the nickname Boodle Fight when the American military occupied the Philippines at the turn of the 20th century.

The meal is a collaboration between Elizabeth Grothe and Oloroso's executive chef Jason Peabody.

The feast, designed to feed four people, will include dishes like Max's Style fried chicken, curried Squash and mussels, empanadas, croquettes and the Oloroso pig's head.

The menu was based on Grothe's favorite dishes growing up.

She advises diners to skip lunch and wear their stretchy pants because it's a lot of food.

Boodle Fight Night at Oloroso|Facebook | Instagram |Reservations

Monday, January 22. Seatings, at 5:30 and 8pm; reservations are strongly encouraged

1121 Walnut St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107

267-324-3014