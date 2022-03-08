2 workers jump onto building's roof when boom truck tips over in Plymouth Twp.

PLYMOUTH TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Emergency crews are on the scene after a boom truck tipped over on Tuesday afternoon in Plymouth Township, Montgomery County.
It happened in the 1300 block of Conshohocken Road.
Officials say a work crew was up on a boom lift truck when the truck began tipping over.
The two workers inside jumped from the bucket and onto a nearby roof.
Chopper 6 was over the scene during the noon hour as firefighters came to the aid of those workers
Officials say the workers suffered minor injuries and should be okay.
