Police seek suspect who robbed the same Philadelphia store 3 days in a row

Authorities released surveillance video of the suspect on Tuesday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for a man who robbed the same store in West Oak Lane three days in a row.

Police say the same man robbed the Boost Mobile store on the 7100 block of Ogontz Avenue last Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Each robbery happened between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Each time the suspect demanded money and threatened that he had a knife.