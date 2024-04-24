Police across 2 Pa. counties search for 'Birthday Bag Bandits' who targeted CVS stores

Police said the men fled from the locations in a four-door, dark-colored sedan.

RICHBORO, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bucks and Montgomery counties are searching for two men who allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of goods from multiple CVS stores.

Officers have dubbed the thieves the 'Birthday Bag Bandits,' because investigators say they use gift bags to hold their stolen goods.

The suspects have hit three CVS locations this month, according to police.

It first happened at a location on East Butler Avenue in Ambler back on April 3.

The suspects went into the store and used CVS gift bags to stock up on $1,200 worth of merchandise, authorities say.

Later that day, police said the men went to another CVS location in Richboro, where they used CVS gift bags again to steal over-the-counter medications totaling roughly $4,000.

The suspects are also accused of robbing a CVS in Bensalem.

Police said the men fled from the locations in a four-door, dark-colored sedan.

Action News spoke to CVS customers at the Richboro location, who were surprised that the theft happened at what they say is a quiet location.

"They could be making an awful lot of money legally, as smart as some of these people are," Joe Dombrowski said.

Nancy Nowicki said she often uses the location to fill her prescriptions. She told Action News that she never sees more than two or three employees working at the same time and hasn't noticed a change in security measures.

"It's a shame that this happens," Nowicki said. "The cashiers, there's only a couple. Maybe that's the problem. They need more people watching."

Retail theft is an issue that Dombrowski said isn't just confined to the city, it's affecting everyone.

He said he would like to see some accountability for those who commit the crimes and urged anyone who was thinking of doing the same to think twice.

"It's ridiculous," he said. "They need to work for stuff and make the money and buy it."

Anyone with information on the 'Birthday Bag Bandits' is urged to contact the police.