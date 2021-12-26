shopping

Shoppers flock to stores for post-Christmas returns

By
Cherry Hill Mall taking no chances on day after Christmas

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Thousands of shoppers took to the store Sunday on what is traditionally one of the busiest shopping days of the year -- the day after Christmas.

As many people took advantage of the opportunity to return unwanted gifts, use gift cards, and buy discounted goods, shoppers at Cherry Hill Mall also had to deal with stricter safety protocols.

For the past four years, the mall has made it protocol that all minors are accompanied by an adult on December 26. The mall policy was put in place after a December 26, 2017 brawl involving hundreds of children.

Sandra del Gozzo, of Cherry Hill, was up bright up early on Sunday to make returns.

"I over buy and then lay it all out and decide what I want to keep," said Gozzo, from Cherry Hill.

Travel platform Hopper considers Dec. 26 the third busiest travel day of the year.



"I'm shocked. There's none. I thought I would be running in, seeing a long line and leaving, but there's no lines," she added.

According to Optoro, roughly $120 billion of goods will be returned this holiday season.

Eriberto Figueroa is part of that statistic.

"Presents to my mom. I just buy a couple of shoe sizes and see what fits her," he said.

While Figueroa focused on returns, Tenya Lee took advantage of sales. She started shopping at 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

"We got one more store to go to, Michaels. I got me a nice Christmas tree. Regular $295, I paid $100 for it," she said.

"Knowing that Target has what I need after Christmas, I was coming here to get exactly what I needed. That's all," said Larry King from Camden.
