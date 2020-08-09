11-year-old boy shot in the city's Olney section: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating the shooting of a boy in Olney Saturday.The shooting happened just around 9:30 p.m. on the 6000 hundred block of A Street.Police said an 11-year-old boy playing outside when he was struck by stray gunfire.According to investigators, the child was struck in the shoulder and the hand. He was taken to Einstein Medical Center but was later transferred to St. Christopher's Hosptial for Children where he remains in stable condition.There have been no arrests made.Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.