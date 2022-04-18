earth day

Into the Forests: Branching Out Part 1

EMBED <>More Videos

Branching Out: Into the Forests

In this Branching Out episode, Ginger Zee and her family check in with National Geographic Explorers to see just what we can do to help protect the Earth's forests.

To celebrate Earth Day with National Geographic, ABC News Chief Meteorologist, Ginger Zee and her husband Ben Aaron take their family on a high energy, eco-friendly road trip. From treetops to forests and oceans to farms, they connect with National Geographic Explorers to learn about solutions to help protect our planet and create a greener future.

The series, produced by ABC Localish, captures the science and exploration of a family going out on a limb to explore and restore our ever-changing world.

Watch more at https://bit.ly/NGBranchingOut.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkfloridaplanet possibleearth daynatureconservationclimate changelocalish
EARTH DAY
Branching Out: Into the Forests
Spring Tulip Festival helps to preserve family farm
Watch FYI Philly | Earth Day eats, PHS Flower Show, outdoor workouts
Institute aims to save terrapins, salt marshes along NJ shore
TOP STORIES
Man shoots at would-be robbers impersonating officers, kills 1: Police
Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel
Body found in burning car in North Philly
AccuWeather: Coastal storm bringing flooding, snow concerns
Weekend fatal shooting victims identified as 2 Philly men, Montco teen
Fmr. students wonder if their brain tumors are linked to NJ school
Philadelphia's mask mandate returns for all indoor public spaces
Show More
Hip-hop pioneer DJ Kay Slay dies at 55 after 4-month COVID battle
Cracker Jill snack will honor women in sports
Pilot meets cops who pulled him from plane wreckage on railroad tracks
Watch FYI Philly | Earth Day eats, PHS Flower Show, outdoor workouts
Teen missing for nearly 3 years found alive 700 miles away
More TOP STORIES News