New Jersey preschool students release 6,000 ladybugs for Earth Day

MARLTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Students at Chesterbrook Academy Preschool in Marlton released more than 6,000 ladybugs for Earth Day.

The students picked up the beneficial bugs and placed them throughout the schoolyard.

The schools says the ladybugs will help plants, trees and flowers flourish since they serve as a natural pesticide.

This was just one of the many events hosted by the school that encourages children to explore outdoors at an early age.