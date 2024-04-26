WATCH LIVE

Philly Park Friends groups celebrate 30 years of nurturing the neighborhood

Matteo Iadonisi Image
ByMatteo Iadonisi WPVI logo
Friday, April 26, 2024
Philly Park Friends celebrate 30 years of nurturing the neighborhood
Over the years, Gregorio Pac Cojulun Jr. witnessed the transformation of his West Philly park from a block full of trees into a vibrant gathering space for all ages.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Over the past roughly 30 years, dozens of Parks Friends groups have kept green spaces fresh, fruitful, and full of life.

It started as a project of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society in 1993 and is now managed by Philadelphia Parks and Recreation.

The Friends of Malcolm X Memorial Park in West Philadelphia is one of 140 groups across the city that maintain their space as a sanctuary for nature and the residents of the neighborhood.

Watch our video above to learn more about them, and visit their website to learn more about how to get involved.

