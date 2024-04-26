Philly Park Friends groups celebrate 30 years of nurturing the neighborhood

Over the years, Gregorio Pac Cojulun Jr. witnessed the transformation of his West Philly park from a block full of trees into a vibrant gathering space for all ages.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Over the past roughly 30 years, dozens of Parks Friends groups have kept green spaces fresh, fruitful, and full of life.

It started as a project of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society in 1993 and is now managed by Philadelphia Parks and Recreation.

The Friends of Malcolm X Memorial Park in West Philadelphia is one of 140 groups across the city that maintain their space as a sanctuary for nature and the residents of the neighborhood.

Watch our video above to learn more about them, and visit their website to learn more about how to get involved.

