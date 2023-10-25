Trial date set for former reality TV star Brandon 'Bam' Margera in alleged assault

Margera is accused of assaulting his older brother in their family's Chester County home back in April.

CHESTER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A trial date has been set in the case against former 'Jackass' TV star Brandon 'Bam' Margera.

The 44-year-old will be in court on November 15.

In that incident, investigators said that Margera was punching and kicking his brother's locked bedroom door early one morning.

As his brother exited the room, police say he found a handwritten note reading, "If you ever (expletive) think of calling the police on me I will officially (expletive) you up."

The note was signed "Bam," according to police.

Margera's brother then found him in the kitchen, and police say Margera began "screaming at him and became aggressive," then punched him in the head and grabbed his arm.

Margera then said, "I'll kill you. I'll put a bullet in your head," according to the affidavit.

His brother said Margera threatened to kill everyone in the house.

Margera is now facing charges of assault and terroristic threats.

The former reality TV star has also been wearing an ankle monitor since July, following a separate altercation outside a Radnor hotel.

In that instance, authorities say Margera was cited for public intoxication and disorderly conduct after a dispute in the parking lot.