Former 'Jackass' star 'Bam' Margera turns himself in, appears in court on assault charges

Pennsylvania State Police have issued an arrest warrant for professional skateboarder reality TV star Bam Margera.

"Bam" Margera allegedly said to his brother, "I'll kill you. I'll put a bullet in your head," according to Pa. State Police.

POCOPSON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Professional skateboarder and former "Jackass" star Brandon "Bam" Margera turned himself in Thursday morning, days after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was fingerprinted and photographed before he was arraigned in a Chester County courtroom, troopers said. His bail was set at $50,000.

A preliminary hearing is now set for May 25.

Troopers first responded to the 400 block of Hickory Hill Road in Pocopson Township on Sunday morning for a reported disturbance.

Brandon "Bam" Margera.

They say Margera began punching and kicking his brother's locked bedroom door around 8 a.m., according to the affidavit of probable cause.

As his brother exited the room, police say he found a handwritten note reading, "If you ever (expletive) think of calling the police on me I will officially (expletive) you up."

The note was signed "Bam," police say.

Margera's brother then found him in the kitchen, and police say Margera began "screaming at him and became aggressive," then punched him in the head and grabbed his arm.

Margera then said "I'll kill you. I'll put a bullet in your head," according to the affidavit.

His brother then said Margera threatened to kill everyone in the house, police say.

Margera then fled from the home and into the woods. Troopers searched the area but Margera could not be found.

He is now facing charges of assault and terroristic threats.