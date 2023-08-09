Bam Margera arrested for public intoxication outside Radnor Hotel

Police tell Action News that Bam Margera was cited for public intoxication and disorderly conduct after a dispute in the parking lot at the Radnor Hotel

The former star of the MTV show "Jackass" was arrested around 3 a.m. and later released to a friend.

RADNOR TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Former reality TV star and skateboarder Brandon "Bam" Margera has been arrested again.

This arrest comes nearly two weeks after he was ordered to stand trial on assault charges in a separate case.

Police tell Action News that he was cited for public intoxication and disorderly conduct after a dispute in the parking lot at the Radnor Hotel in Wayne on Tuesday.

"No one was injured or attacked. Our officers got there and he was actually kind of friendly with them, and cooperative and came with us when he had to," said Lt. Chris Four with the Radnor Township Police Department.

This latest incident could change everything for the former star of the MTV show "Jackass."

Back on July 27, he was freed on $50,000 bail and ordered to stand trial on charges that he assaulted his brother, Jess Margera, at his compound in Chester County in April.

Part of the conditions for release include not drinking, and random drug and alcohol screenings.

It's unclear how this charge will impact his other case, but he's slated for a formal arraignment in West Chester on the original charges on Thursday.