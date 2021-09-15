Family surprised with trip to Boston after deadly Upper Saucon Township crash

The Delco Group Charities Fund presented the DiChiacchio family with an all-expenses-paid trip to Boston to see the Red Sox baseball game.
In March, Desales University senior Brandon DiChiacchio was the sole survivor in a car crash that killed three of his friends on the 4400 block of Lanark Road in Upper Saucon Township.
DiChiacchio has gone through extensive surgeries and therapy including learning how to use a prosthetic leg.
About a month later, the family's house suffered substantial damage in a fire. The family is now living in a temporary apartment.
"Since March, the outpouring has been unbelievable. It just restores your faith in humanity... Thank you so much," said one family member Tuesday night.
