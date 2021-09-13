Flyers asking fans to select team's new goal song for 2021-22 season

That's exactly what the Flyers want to know.
They are asking their fans to select the team's new goal song.
"For the first time in franchise history, the Flyers are asking fans to help select the team's new goal song by submitting their nominations at philadelphiaflyers.com/goalsong," the team said in a press release Monday.
Fans must enter the name of the song and artist by Thursday, Sept. 23.
And if you have an original composition - like that 'Giroux's The Best Around' or 'Where Have All The Grittys Gone?' sitting at your kitchen table - you can submit those, too!
The Flyers will review the fan submissions leading up to the season opener.
Then a list of finalists will be compiled and fans can vote for their favorite.
The new goal song will be unveiled on opening night, Friday, Oct. 15 vs Vancouver.
A new goal song at @WellsFargoCtr.— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) September 13, 2021
"The Flyers have the best home-ice advantage in the NHL, and that's because of our fans. They're passionate, they're loud, and Wells Fargo Center erupts when the Flyers put the puck in the back of the net," said Valerie Camillo, President of the Philadelphia Flyers, in a press release. "This team belongs to our fans, so we want them to help us pick which song plays every time the Flyers score here at home."
The Flyers released a video of winger Cam Atkinson promoting the contest.
"I'm looking forward to playing in front of a packed Wells Fargo Center. Twenty-thousand of you will be back in the stands so it's time to pick a new song for celebrating," Atkinson said.
More information at philadelphiaflyers.com/goalsong.
