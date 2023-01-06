All aboard, as area mansions keep the holidays on track

Holiday happenings are chugging along at some area mansions, with toy train displays and decorated rooms.
At the Brandywine Museum of Art, one gallery is transformed every Christmas for a huge model train display.
This is the 50th year of operation for The Brandywine Railroad display.
The Winterthur Museum in Delaware also has a toy train display for the very first time.
In Havertown, a sprawling Victorian-era mansion known as The Grange Estate has rooms decorated with holiday fare, true to the era.
The Brandywine Museum of Art | Facebook | Instagram
1 Hoffman's Mill Road, Chadds Ford, PA 19317
610-388-2700
through January 8th; timed tickets required during holiday season
The Winterthur Museum | Facebook | Instagram
5105 Kennett Pike, Winterthur, DE 19735
302-888-4600
open daily, 10am-5pm
The Grange Estate | Facebook | Instagram
143 Myrtle Avenue, Havertown, PA 19083
610-446-4958
Saturdays-Sundays 1-4pm, through January 8th
tours $5; trains free (donations appreciated)