All aboard, as area mansions keep the holidays on track

At the Brandywine Museum of Art, one gallery is transformed every Christmas for a huge model train display.

Holiday happenings are chugging along at some area mansions, with toy train displays and decorated rooms.

This is the 50th year of operation for The Brandywine Railroad display.

The Winterthur Museum in Delaware also has a toy train display for the very first time.

In Havertown, a sprawling Victorian-era mansion known as The Grange Estate has rooms decorated with holiday fare, true to the era.

The Brandywine Museum of Art | Facebook | Instagram

1 Hoffman's Mill Road, Chadds Ford, PA 19317

610-388-2700

through January 8th; timed tickets required during holiday season

The Winterthur Museum | Facebook | Instagram

5105 Kennett Pike, Winterthur, DE 19735

302-888-4600

open daily, 10am-5pm

The Grange Estate | Facebook | Instagram

143 Myrtle Avenue, Havertown, PA 19083

610-446-4958

Saturdays-Sundays 1-4pm, through January 8th

tours $5; trains free (donations appreciated)