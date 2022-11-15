Brazas BBQ brings the unique flavors of Peru from South America to South Street.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Chef Juan Placencia is known here in Philadelphia for his roast chickens ever since he started Brazas BBQ Chicken as a ghost kitchen during the pandemic.
Now, he has a brick-and-mortar location, and his loyal customers are following him to South Street.
Rotisserie chicken is a staple in his native country of Peru, and Chef Juan's method makes a very juicy and flavorful dish. First they brine it, then marinate and finally roast it.
Chef Juan attended The Culinary Institute of America, and has worked in fine-dining around the country.
Now he wants to use his expertise to highlight the cuisine of his culture.
Brazas BBQ Chicken | Facebook | Instagram
326 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
267-519-8551
Closed Monday-Tuesday