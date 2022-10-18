What You Need to Know About Breast Cancer Surgery

It's stressful to get a breast cancer diagnosis. Set your mind at ease by learning what to expect at a surgical consultation and different options for preserving your breasts while getting effective treatment. Kristin Krupa, MD, will be answering your questions during a live video chat from 1 to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Kristin Krupa, MD, is a breast surgical oncologist at St. Mary Medical Center. This Bucks County hospital offers 3D mammography that can accurately detect cancer before you can see or feel it. Nurse navigators support and guide patients through additional testing and treatment, striving to get answers quickly. Advanced techniques and the latest, cutting-edge technologies are used to remove breast tissue with precision and minimal scarring. If necessary, the cancer team can coordinate with breast reconstructive surgeons to help restore the breast's appearance after cancer treatment.

Kristin Krupa, M.D.

Breast Surgical Oncologist

Kristin M. Krupa, MD is a breast surgical oncologist and a Bucks County native. She received her medical degree from Jefferson Medical College and completed a general surgery residency at Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh. She then completed a breast surgical oncology fellowship at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. Dr. Krupa is board certified in surgery by the American Board of Surgery.

Dr. Krupa has special interests in patients with a high lifetime risk for breast cancer and minimally invasive procedures such as nipple sparing mastectomies and oncoplastic techniques. She also is interested in research and clinical trials, which are needed to help propel the field forward and improve current treatments.

A new cancer diagnosis is anxiety provoking and breast cancer treatment options can be very complex. Dr. Krupa aims to educate patients on their disease and find an individualized treatment plan that fits them and their family. She enjoys being a part of a dynamic field that is constantly changing and as a surgeon dedicated to only breast cancer, maintains knowledge of the latest advancements to bring the most recent treatment to patients.