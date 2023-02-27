Gunman fires shot at victims after intervening in argument between them in Brewerytown: Police

A man and woman were shot by a person who had intervened in their argument in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia, police say.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a man intervening in an argument between another man and a woman ended up shooting them both.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday on the 2700 block of West Girard Avenue in Brewerytown.

Police say the male victim and 49-year-old female victim were arguing on the block near a 24-hour convenient store.

Another person, described only as a male, soon got involved, police say.

The two males then got into a verbal argument of their own and that's when the shooter fired a gun.

The male victim was struck in the arm and the female victim suffered a graze wound to the thigh.

Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

There is no word on an arrest.

