Briarcliffe Fire Company holds closed-door meeting after racist remarks caught on video

GLENOLDEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A closed-door meeting was held in Glenolden, Pennsylvania on Thursday night after a recent video call captured racist dialogue allegedly involving several firefighters.Officials are still investigating who made the comments, but the Briarcliffe Fire Company Station 75 was temporarily shut down after the audio surfaced.The original call was to discuss the consolidation of services between the Briarcliffe, Goodwill, and Darby Township fire companies.When county and state officials got off the call, members of the Briarcliffe Fire Company allegedly stayed on and engaged in a discussion that included racial slurs and disparaging remarks about African Americans in the area."A bunch of f---ing n--- down there," one man can be heard saying while discussing the all-Black Darby Township Fire Company. There were also comments about Darby's chief."He's just a piece of s___," one person said.Another comment called the African American chief by a racial slur as the person speaking recalled a time when the chief was in one of Briarcliffe's vehicles to the ire of the firefighter."F___ S___ and he's looking in the truck," said the man on the call.The firefighters who made the alleged comments didn't know other firefighters were on the line from the Goodwill Fire Company. One of them was Deputy Chief Tim Eichelman."Those things they said were very discriminatory in nature, and that's not what we stand for," said Eichelman.Action News was not allowed inside the meeting Thursday night at the Briarcliffe Fire Company, but sources say it was to discuss if any action would be taken against those who made the comments.Action News contacted several members of the fire company and county officials about the result of the meeting but we have not heard back.Those who attended the meeting could be seen hopping fences to avoid our cameras and others declined to say what was discussed.The damning video call also captured someone making fun of Fanta Bility. She is the 8-year-old girl killed by police gunfire."Fanta soda, yeah, orange or Fanta grape," one man said on the call while chuckling, even after being told that the girl was shot to death by police.The Briarcliffe Fire Company remains shut down pending the investigation.The next Darby Twp meeting is scheduled for March 9.