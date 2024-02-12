The incident took place on the Mount Eden Ave station, sources said.

6 people shot on platform at subway station in New York City

MOUNT EDEN, Bronx -- Six people have been shot at a subway station in the Bronx, sources with knowledge of the situation told ABC News early Monday evening.

The shooting took place at the Mount Eden Ave. station on Monday afternoon, the sources said.

The incident happened on the uptown 4 train platform at 4:47p.m.

The conditions of the victims were not yet known.

The MTA said northbound 4 trains are running on the express track from 149 St.-Grand Concourse to Burnside Ave and 4 trains are bypassing Mount Eden Ave in both directions.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated with more information.

WABC contributed to this report.