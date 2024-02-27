Broomall volunteer firefighter facing attempted murder charges after stabbing inside home

BROOMALL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A volunteer firefighter in Broomall has been arrested in connection with a stabbing incident over the weekend.

Radnor Township Police say Charles Hall, 40, stabbed a woman inside a home on the 200 block of Willow Avenue in Wayne around 1:55 a.m. Sunday.

Officers also found a girl inside the home who sustained injuries from intervening in the altercation involving Hall.

Charles Hall

Investigators say the victims knew the suspect, but further details were not immediately available.

A short time after the stabbing, police say Hall was involved in an accident on Sproul Road.

He was arrested on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, burglary, and other offenses. His bail was set at $500,000 cash.

The woman who was stabbed underwent surgery and is listed in stable condition. The juvenile was treated and later released.

According to the Broomall Fire Company, Hall was "immediately suspended" and his access to the facility was "canceled."

You can read the full statement from Broomall Fire Company President James M. Capuzzi below:

"On Sunday, February 25, 2024, Broomall Fire Company was notified of an incident that occurred in Radnor Township allegedly involving a member Of our organization. Upon notification, he was immediately suspended and his access to our facility was cancelled. Although the incident did not directly involve our organization or any other members, we are cooperating with law enforcement's investigation. It should be noted that Broomall Fire Company regularly obtains FBI Criminal Background Checks and Pennsylvania Child Abuse Clearance on all members as required."