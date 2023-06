Wildfire burning in Browns Mills, New Jersey

LIVE: Wildfire burning in Browns Mills, New Jersey

BROWNS MILLS, New Jersey -- Crews are responding to a wildfire in Burlington County, New Jersey.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service reported the fire late Friday morning.

It's burning in the area of City Line Road in Browns Mills.

People are asked to avoid the area.

This comes after two major wildfires recently. Last week, a wildfire in Bass River Township, Burlington County consumed 5,000 acres.

A fire earlier this week in Jackson Township, Ocean County burned 82 acres.