Temple University senior raises money for charity through eyebrow business

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temple University senior Kunti Patel is quite a focused entrepreneur, but her selling point is her big heart.Patel created "Brows By Kunti" her freshman year, in which she threads eyebrows on campus for a student discount. But the pandemic inspired her to change her business model and also give back to charity."My mom instilled in me and said, 'What are you doing to give back? What is your contribution to society?'" Patel said.The marketing major found her perfect solution in her business. She learned how to thread during her childhood, in which she spent three years growing up in India.She says she learned from the best of the best."I love the reaction. I love the before and after," said Patel.Brows By Kunti allows her to give back in more ways than one. During the pandemic, Patel committed to threading eyebrows at least one day a week for free. She then used her money from tips to put towards various charities."I wasn't in the position where I could give my money, so I had the time," Patel said.Both Patel and her clients said it's a win-win. She enjoys paying it forward, and many are even more compelled to support her business, knowing that it's going to a good cause."She's genuinely trying to build a connection with the person that she's seeing and the community that surrounds her," said new client Shavani Shah. "It speaks to her character, and she's just a senior in college."Patel recently started to volunteer at least once a month, given she also wants to focus her time on graduating. She's raised more than $700 in tips so far, which she donated to several charities.Patel has helped organizations that speak to her heart, including The Coalition Against Trafficking In Women, Feeding India, and Doctors Without Borders.While Patel says she would like to pursue a marketing position with a corporation, she emphasizes she will always continue Brows By Kunti.