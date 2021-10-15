small business

Temple University senior raises money for charity through eyebrow business

Kunti Patel raised more than $700 in tips so far, which she donated to several charities.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Temple U senior raises money for charity through eyebrow business

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temple University senior Kunti Patel is quite a focused entrepreneur, but her selling point is her big heart.

Patel created "Brows By Kunti" her freshman year, in which she threads eyebrows on campus for a student discount. But the pandemic inspired her to change her business model and also give back to charity.

"My mom instilled in me and said, 'What are you doing to give back? What is your contribution to society?'" Patel said.

The marketing major found her perfect solution in her business. She learned how to thread during her childhood, in which she spent three years growing up in India.

She says she learned from the best of the best.

"I love the reaction. I love the before and after," said Patel.

Brows By Kunti allows her to give back in more ways than one. During the pandemic, Patel committed to threading eyebrows at least one day a week for free. She then used her money from tips to put towards various charities.

"I wasn't in the position where I could give my money, so I had the time," Patel said.

Both Patel and her clients said it's a win-win. She enjoys paying it forward, and many are even more compelled to support her business, knowing that it's going to a good cause.

"She's genuinely trying to build a connection with the person that she's seeing and the community that surrounds her," said new client Shavani Shah. "It speaks to her character, and she's just a senior in college."

Patel recently started to volunteer at least once a month, given she also wants to focus her time on graduating. She's raised more than $700 in tips so far, which she donated to several charities.

Patel has helped organizations that speak to her heart, including The Coalition Against Trafficking In Women, Feeding India, and Doctors Without Borders.

While Patel says she would like to pursue a marketing position with a corporation, she emphasizes she will always continue Brows By Kunti.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessphiladelphiasmall businesscollege student
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SMALL BUSINESS
Students of all abilities are welcome here
Family farm makes unique impact in Plymouth Meeting Twp.
Black-owned hoodie business is perfect fit for natural hair revolution
This shop relays the history of chocolate through your taste buds
TOP STORIES
Police investigating rape on SEPTA train; suspect in custody
'Philadelphia is home:' Eagles trade Ertz to Cardinals
This Pennsylvania nonprofit delivers cozy beds for kids in need
FDA panel endorses booster shot for J&J COVID-19 vaccine
Businesses, shoregoers enjoy warm October weather
Fully vaccinated foreign visitors can start entering US on Nov. 8
'The Rock' surprises his fmr. Lehigh Valley high school football team
Show More
John's Roast Pork wins best cheesesteak competition
Philly vaccine mandate begins today with first shot requirement
Teen in Barnard student murder sentenced to 9 years to life in prison
Bill Clinton remains hospitalized, visited by wife Hillary Clinton
Eagles' ground game obsolete in 28-22 loss to Bucs
More TOP STORIES News