Arts & Entertainment

Bruce Springsteen fans are upset about his concert ticket prices

By Lisa Respers France
EMBED <>More Videos

Ticket prices for Bruce Springsteen's shows are angering some fans

Paying for some Bruce Springsteen tickets these days may be "Tougher Than The Rest."

That's because Ticketmaster's "dynamic pricing" has some seats reaching $4,000 to $5,000 a seat.

The high prices are not going over well.

"I'm sure you won't see this @springsteen but you or your management need to have a word with the abhorrent criminals running @Ticketmaster who are charging exorbitant amounts to see you in concert," one person tweeted. "Please listen to your fans, nobody can afford these ridiculous ticket prices."

Writer John Semley tweeted that Springsteen should "write a song about a working man refinancing his car and home to purchase bruce springsteen tickets."

"i got a sixty-nine chevy /with a three-ninety-six fuelie heads /and a hurst on the floor/i had to sell it to go see the Boss at the Wells-Fargo Center," he suggested as lyrics.

Stevie Van Zandt, "The Sopranos" star and a member of Springsteen's E Stret Band, responded to the uproar by tweeting in part "I have nothing whatsoever to do with the price of tickets."

Tickets recently went on sale for Springsteen and his E Street Band's international tour, which kicks off in February at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Prices started around $60 for some of the seats furthest from the stage.

CNN has reached out to Ticketmaster for comment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentconcertticketsbruce springsteenticketmaster
TOP STORIES
Philly rec center pool to close for season after staffers assaulted
Man shot to death in broad daylight near Temple University
Police locate truck sought for fatal hit-and-run in Parkside
2 children diagnosed with monkeypox in US, CDC says
Sesame Place issues new apology amid racism claims
AccuWeather Alert: Dangerous Heat This Weekend
How a star surgeon's personal, professional lives converged to expose lies
Show More
Employees at a Philly Starbucks go on strike, refuse to open store
Heading out this weekend? Watch out for dehydration, doctors say
'We can see the light': Small businesses rebound after COVID
Stolen SEPTA dump truck crashes into side of Hunting Park building
Embattled WWE chairman Vince McMahon retires amid investigation
More TOP STORIES News